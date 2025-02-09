Chaos at Kumbh: Devotees Struggle Amid Massive Traffic Jam
Severe traffic congestion hit the routes to Maha Kumbh Mela as over 1.42 crore devotees gathered, causing Prayagraj Sangam railway station's closure. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav urged emergency measures for stranded pilgrims. High vehicle influx and incomplete arrangements worsened the gridlock, leaving devotees frustrated.
A massive traffic jam plagued access routes to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday, leading to stranded pilgrims and criticism from political leaders. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanded urgent government intervention for the affected devotees.
The congestion forced the temporary closure of Prayagraj Sangam railway station. Over 1.42 crore devotees had gathered, according to fair administration data, leading to severe bottlenecks and long waits. Yadav criticized the UP government for its handling of the situation, insisting on humanitarian consideration for the distressed pilgrims.
ADCP Kuldeep Singh attributed the jam to an unsustainable number of vehicles approaching the festival area. Emergency traffic systems and new railway station measures have been put in place to manage the influx. However, the situation is expected to persist in the coming days as the festival continues.
