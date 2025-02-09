Left Menu

Chaos at Kumbh: Devotees Struggle Amid Massive Traffic Jam

Severe traffic congestion hit the routes to Maha Kumbh Mela as over 1.42 crore devotees gathered, causing Prayagraj Sangam railway station's closure. Samajwadi Party's Akhilesh Yadav urged emergency measures for stranded pilgrims. High vehicle influx and incomplete arrangements worsened the gridlock, leaving devotees frustrated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 09-02-2025 21:12 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 21:12 IST
Chaos at Kumbh: Devotees Struggle Amid Massive Traffic Jam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A massive traffic jam plagued access routes to the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj on Sunday, leading to stranded pilgrims and criticism from political leaders. Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav demanded urgent government intervention for the affected devotees.

The congestion forced the temporary closure of Prayagraj Sangam railway station. Over 1.42 crore devotees had gathered, according to fair administration data, leading to severe bottlenecks and long waits. Yadav criticized the UP government for its handling of the situation, insisting on humanitarian consideration for the distressed pilgrims.

ADCP Kuldeep Singh attributed the jam to an unsustainable number of vehicles approaching the festival area. Emergency traffic systems and new railway station measures have been put in place to manage the influx. However, the situation is expected to persist in the coming days as the festival continues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

Jemimah Rodrigues Eyes WPL Triumph: Can DC Break the Final Hitch?

 India
2
Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

Australia Masters Gear Up for IML 2025 Showdown

 India
3
BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

BJP's Resounding Victory in Delhi: Modi's Leadership Endorsed

 India
4
Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

Empowering Women: Odisha's Subhadra Yojana Disburses 4th Phase of Benefits

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Data Transparency and Bond Returns: A Win-Win for Investors and Borrowers

Blue Economy’s New Ally: How Insurance Can Safeguard Oceans and Livelihoods

AI and Satellites Transform Poverty Mapping for Smarter Economic Interventions

Uncertainty in the Global Economy: Risks, Policy Challenges, and Future Strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025