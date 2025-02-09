Left Menu

Empowered in Faith: The Rise of Women in Maha Kumbh Akharas

Over 7,000 women have embraced sanyas at the Maha Kumbh to uphold Sanatan Dharma. Under the leadership of spiritual leaders, these women, many of whom are highly educated, took initiation in various akharas. Their growing presence in religious festivals highlights a shift towards gender inclusivity in spiritual roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mahakumbhnagar | Updated: 09-02-2025 22:21 IST | Created: 09-02-2025 22:21 IST
In a remarkable display of spiritual commitment, over 7,000 women have taken sanyas initiation at the ongoing Maha Kumbh, pledging to safeguard Sanatan Dharma. This significant event, highlighted in a statement by the Uttar Pradesh government, marks a notable shift in the inclusivity of women within prominent religious akharas.

Leading the movement are esteemed figures such as Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Avdheshanand Giri of Juna Akhara and Acharya Mahamandaleshwar Swami Arun Giri of Shri Panchdashnam Awahan Akhara. Their leadership has seen an increased participation of women in spiritual commitments, where these women have taken 'Guru Diksha' in all major akharas.

Dr. Devya Giri, president of Shri Panchdashnam Juna Akhara, noted the initiation of 246 women as Naga Sanyasini in the current Maha Kumbh, up from 210 from the previous festival. The presence of educated women further emphasizes the evolving role of women in these spiritual spaces, as highlighted by research conducted by Ipsita Holkar during the event.

