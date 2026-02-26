Strategic Partnership: Uttar Pradesh Strengthens Ties with Yamanashi
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Yamanashi Governor Kotaro Nagasaki to bolster UP-Yamanashi ties. They signed an MoU to boost collaboration in industry, tourism, and education, focusing on green hydrogen and clean energy. A delegation of 200 CEOs is expected to visit UP in August to boost industrial partnerships.
In a move to fortify international partnerships, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath engaged in discussions with Yamanashi Prefecture's Governor Kotaro Nagasaki. The deliberations aimed at strengthening the UP-Yamanashi collaboration through a new memorandum of understanding (MoU).
The freshly signed MoU focuses on enhancing cooperation in sectors such as industry, tourism, and vocational education, with an emphasis on green hydrogen and clean energy innovation. Adityanath highlighted the development of IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence in Green Hydrogen, aligned with India's vision for a sustainable energy future.
In a promising development, Governor Nagasaki proposed leading a delegation of 200 CEOs to Uttar Pradesh in August. This initiative is expected to further accelerate industrial partnerships and investment opportunities between the two regions.
