Devotees Struggle Amidst Maha Kumbh Mela Chaos

The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj witnessed severe traffic congestion, with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav urging the government to provide emergency relief for stranded devotees. Traffic bottlenecks stretched for kilometers, complicating access to the site.

Authorities data indicated that more than 1.42 crore devotees participated in the ritual bathing in the holy rivers till evening, leading to the closure of Prayagraj Sangam railway station due to excessive crowding.

The situation prompted new traffic management strategies, including a single-direction system at Prayagraj Junction. Despite these measures, the influx continued unabated, raising concerns over the ongoing strain on infrastructure and resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)