Devotees Struggle Amidst Maha Kumbh Mela Chaos
Severe traffic congestion affected the Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj, with Akhilesh Yadav appealing for emergency arrangements. Around 1.42 crore devotees took a holy dip, while Prayagraj Sangam station closed due to overcrowding. Authorities struggled to manage the unprecedented influx of pilgrims and vehicles.
The Maha Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj witnessed severe traffic congestion, with Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav urging the government to provide emergency relief for stranded devotees. Traffic bottlenecks stretched for kilometers, complicating access to the site.
Authorities data indicated that more than 1.42 crore devotees participated in the ritual bathing in the holy rivers till evening, leading to the closure of Prayagraj Sangam railway station due to excessive crowding.
The situation prompted new traffic management strategies, including a single-direction system at Prayagraj Junction. Despite these measures, the influx continued unabated, raising concerns over the ongoing strain on infrastructure and resources.
