Left Menu

Special Trains Set to Connect Devotees to Shaheedi Samagam

In preparation for the Shaheedi Samagam event in Nanded, special trains will be operated from Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai under the 'Train on Demand' scheme. Commemorating Guru Tegh Bahadur's martyrdom, the event will see significant attendance, prompting special train services for January 23-25.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 21-01-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 21-01-2026 20:55 IST
Special Trains Set to Connect Devotees to Shaheedi Samagam
  • Country:
  • India

Special trains are being arranged to transport devotees to the Shaheedi Samagam event in Nanded, starting January 24. The initiative, under the 'Train on Demand' scheme, anticipates a large number of participants from different parts of India, with services operating from Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai.

These special trains are a key logistical measure to accommodate the gathering for the two-day Sikh commemoration event, which honors the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The event will feature prayers, kirtan, and remembrance activities.

The Nanded district administration has coordinated the train services, with departures scheduled on January 23 and 24. The trains will pass through several major cities, ensuring accessibility for attendees. District Collector Rahul Kardile confirmed a grand program in Nanded's 52-acre venue for this significant anniversary.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

Putin Comments on Trump's Greenland Ambitions

 Global
2
Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

Wall Street Rallies as Greenland Deal Avoids Tariff War

 Global
3
Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

Senate Takes Aim at Ticketmaster's Concert Monopoly

 United States
4
New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrential Rains

New Zealand's Northern Deluge: Landslides and Missing Persons Amidst Torrent...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI can strengthen power grid resilience during disasters

Higher education is unprepared for the AI revolution: Here's why

AI cuts weeks of healthcare analysis to minutes

Why AI is failing to deliver e-commerce growth across the EU

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026