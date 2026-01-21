Special Trains Set to Connect Devotees to Shaheedi Samagam

Special trains are being arranged to transport devotees to the Shaheedi Samagam event in Nanded, starting January 24. The initiative, under the 'Train on Demand' scheme, anticipates a large number of participants from different parts of India, with services operating from Delhi, Chandigarh, and Mumbai.

These special trains are a key logistical measure to accommodate the gathering for the two-day Sikh commemoration event, which honors the martyrdom of Guru Tegh Bahadur. The event will feature prayers, kirtan, and remembrance activities.

The Nanded district administration has coordinated the train services, with departures scheduled on January 23 and 24. The trains will pass through several major cities, ensuring accessibility for attendees. District Collector Rahul Kardile confirmed a grand program in Nanded's 52-acre venue for this significant anniversary.

