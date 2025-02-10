Left Menu

SIAL Shanghai 2025: Gateway to Asia's Burgeoning Food Market

SIAL Shanghai 2025, a leading food and beverage trade fair, scheduled from May 19-21, 2025, will showcase global food innovations in China's expanding market. With over 5,000 exhibitors, it offers unparalleled opportunities in emerging trends, business connections, and consumer demands amidst China's booming $1.736 trillion food industry.

Beijing | Updated: 10-02-2025 10:48 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 10:48 IST
  • Country:
  • China

SIAL Shanghai 2025, set for May 19-21, will be a premier stage for food and beverage professionals amid China's expanding market. Scheduled at the Shanghai New International Expo Centre, the event promises to connect global industry leaders, introducing them to innovative trends and providing ample business growth opportunities.

China's food market is swiftly growing, with an estimated worth of $1.736 trillion by 2025. As the most significant consumer globally, international companies are keen on capturing this market, fueled in part by a vast consumer base. SIAL Shanghai will serve as an ideal platform for reaching this lucrative sector.

Exhibitors at SIAL Shanghai 2025, including 5,000 participants from around the globe, will present their innovations to influential buyers and industry leaders. Highlights like the Tutto Pizza Village and the '2025 Pizza New Innovation White Paper' reveal the event's diverse offerings, which cater to evolving consumer trends and demands.

