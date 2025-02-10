Romantic Comedy Hit: 'Loveyapa' Triumphs at Box Office
'Loveyapa', a romantic comedy led by Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, debuted at the domestic box office, grossing Rs 4.75 crore in its opening weekend. Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, it features a tangle of love, fun, and laughter.
The romantic comedy 'Loveyapa', starring emerging talents Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, scored Rs 4.75 crore at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, according to an announcement from the filmmakers on Monday.
Directed by Advait Chandan, known for hits like 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Secret Superstar', the film was brought to life by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.
The film, a mix of love-hued humor, includes performances by Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, and others. 'Loveyapa' serves as the big-screen debut for Khan and Kapoor, whose prior works include 'Maharaj' and 'The Archies'.
