Left Menu

Romantic Comedy Hit: 'Loveyapa' Triumphs at Box Office

'Loveyapa', a romantic comedy led by Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, debuted at the domestic box office, grossing Rs 4.75 crore in its opening weekend. Directed by Advait Chandan and produced by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment, it features a tangle of love, fun, and laughter.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 16:38 IST
Romantic Comedy Hit: 'Loveyapa' Triumphs at Box Office
  • Country:
  • India

The romantic comedy 'Loveyapa', starring emerging talents Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor, scored Rs 4.75 crore at the domestic box office during its opening weekend, according to an announcement from the filmmakers on Monday.

Directed by Advait Chandan, known for hits like 'Laal Singh Chaddha' and 'Secret Superstar', the film was brought to life by Phantom Studios and AGS Entertainment.

The film, a mix of love-hued humor, includes performances by Ashutosh Rana, Grusha Kapoor, and others. 'Loveyapa' serves as the big-screen debut for Khan and Kapoor, whose prior works include 'Maharaj' and 'The Archies'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025