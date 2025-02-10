Left Menu

Influencer's Controversial Comments Spark NHRC Intervention

Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia's offensive remarks during an online reality show led the NHRC to request YouTube to remove the episode. The NHRC member cited violations of legal provisions and concerns over cultural and religious intolerance, emphasizing a threat to women and children's safety on digital platforms.

Influencer Ranveer Allahbadia finds himself in hot water following controversial remarks made during an online reality show episode, sparking intervention from the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC). A member of the NHRC has addressed a letter to YouTube, urging the removal of the episode from the platform.

The NHRC member Priyank Kanoongo highlighted complaints accusing the show, hosted by Samay Raina, of propagating inappropriate and offensive content against Indian society. The letter, sent to YouTube's head of public policy in India, alleged that the show's content propagated negativity, cultural intolerance, and disrespectful ideologies, especially toward women and children.

The commission's letter assessed the content as possibly violating several legal provisions, including the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS) and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCO) Act. In response to this serious situation, Allahbadia issued an apology video acknowledging the inappropriateness of his comments.

