Left Menu

Temple Turmoil: Attack on Renowned Priests Sparks Outrage

Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned an attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple priest, C S Rangarajan, by a fringe group. The incident drew criticism from opposition parties, calling for stringent action. Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanded an investigation, asserting the assault threatens the temple system and the Hindu society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 10-02-2025 17:51 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 17:51 IST
Temple Turmoil: Attack on Renowned Priests Sparks Outrage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed concern over the attack on the priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, reaching out to ensure his well-being and promising support.

Opposition parties, including BRS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), condemned the assault, calling for firm action against those responsible.

The VHP viewed the attack as a broader assault on the temple system, prompting demands for a thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

Weather Bureau Highlights La Nina Tendencies Amidst Uncertain Patterns

 Japan
2
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025