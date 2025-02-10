Temple Turmoil: Attack on Renowned Priests Sparks Outrage
Union Minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar condemned an attack on Chilkur Balaji Temple priest, C S Rangarajan, by a fringe group. The incident drew criticism from opposition parties, calling for stringent action. Vishwa Hindu Parishad demanded an investigation, asserting the assault threatens the temple system and the Hindu society.
Union Minister of State for Home Bandi Sanjay Kumar expressed concern over the attack on the priest of the Chilkur Balaji Temple, reaching out to ensure his well-being and promising support.
Opposition parties, including BRS and Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP), condemned the assault, calling for firm action against those responsible.
The VHP viewed the attack as a broader assault on the temple system, prompting demands for a thorough investigation by a Special Investigation Team (SIT).
