Revanth Reddy's Call for Political Change: A Tribute to N T Rama Rao

Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy called for the political defeat of the BRS party as a tribute to N T Rama Rao. Addressing a rally, he urged support for Congress in the upcoming elections and dismissed corruption allegations, while emphasizing the importance of foreign language skills in nursing education.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 18-01-2026 22:19 IST | Created: 18-01-2026 22:19 IST
Revanth Reddy
  • Country:
  • India

Addressing a political rally, Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy invoked the legacy of N T Rama Rao, aiming for the political downfall of the BRS party and its chief K Chandrasekhar Rao. He emphasized that supporting Congress in upcoming elections would honor the former CM's welfare initiatives.

Reddy dismissed allegations of corruption within his government, particularly the controversy surrounding Singareni Collieries Company Limited, arguing that such misinformation aimed to empower political rivals. He assured transparency and his availability to the media for clarifications.

In an educational move, Reddy announced the establishment of facilities to teach foreign languages to nursing students to enhance their global competitiveness. Highlighting the high demand for nurses in Japan, South Korea, and Germany, he emphasized the significance of healthcare and pledged to elevate Telangana's reputation internationally.

