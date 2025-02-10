Left Menu

Newborns at Maha Kumbh: A Symbolic Celebration

At the Maha Kumbh event at Central Hospital, 12 babies have been born, given symbolic names like Basant, Basanti, and Kumbh. This joyous event ties their births with Hindu traditions. Families from various states came, believing that being born here will bring good fortune for their children.

  • Country:
  • India

Twelve babies delivered at the Central Hospital during Maha Kumbh have been given symbolic names, reflecting the event's cultural and spiritual significance. Among the newborns are Basant, Basanti, and Kumbh, born to families who attended the grand pilgrimage.

Celebrated once every twelve years, the Maha Kumbh is a significant event for Hindus. Neha Singh from Phulpur gave birth to a boy amidst the festival's spiritual fervor. Despite challenges in naming due to previous registrations, her son was finally named Kumbh, acknowledging the auspicious occasion of his birth.

These births have drawn families from various regions, such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, to the Maha Kumbh with hopes of fortune for their children. Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak lauded this event, marking an enriching beginning of life linked with faith and tradition.

