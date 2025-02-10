Newborns at Maha Kumbh: A Symbolic Celebration

Twelve babies delivered at the Central Hospital during Maha Kumbh have been given symbolic names, reflecting the event's cultural and spiritual significance. Among the newborns are Basant, Basanti, and Kumbh, born to families who attended the grand pilgrimage.

Celebrated once every twelve years, the Maha Kumbh is a significant event for Hindus. Neha Singh from Phulpur gave birth to a boy amidst the festival's spiritual fervor. Despite challenges in naming due to previous registrations, her son was finally named Kumbh, acknowledging the auspicious occasion of his birth.

These births have drawn families from various regions, such as Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, to the Maha Kumbh with hopes of fortune for their children. Uttar Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak lauded this event, marking an enriching beginning of life linked with faith and tradition.

(With inputs from agencies.)