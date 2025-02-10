Dip or Directives: The Politics of Ritual in Maha Kumbh

In a fiery debate during the Union Budget discussion in the Lok Sabha, BJP MP Anurag Thakur criticized Congress leaders for failing to participate in the holy dip at the ongoing Maha Kumbh festival in Prayagraj.

Thakur questioned whether figures like 'Uncle Soros and Uncle Sam' might be influencing the Congress's actions, sarcastically suggesting that today's generation shuns spiritual rituals observed by leaders like former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

The religious gathering, which occurs every 12 years, has seen an impressive turnout, with government data reporting over 44 crore devotees taking the sacred dip by February 9, and more than 63 lakh performing the ritual bath by February 10 morning.

(With inputs from agencies.)