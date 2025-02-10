Adil Hussain: Bridging Theatre's Respect and Cinema's Limelight
Actor Adil Hussain, known for his roles in films like 'Life of Pi' and 'English Vinglish', discusses the differences between theatre and film acting. He highlights the respect theater actors receive versus the affection for film stars. Hussain also shares insights on dealing with the limelight and raises concerns about artificial intelligence in the arts.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-02-2025 19:41 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 19:41 IST
- Country:
- India
In a candid conversation, actor Adil Hussain, celebrated for performances in 'Life of Pi' and 'English Vinglish', expressed his perspective on the distinct worlds of theatre and film.
At a recent NSD event, Hussain noted the unparalleled respect theatre actors enjoy compared to the affection cinema stars receive. 'The proximity of the camera in films influences audience attachment,' he said.
He also shared advice from his wife about managing fame's overwhelming attention and raised alarms regarding artificial intelligence's growing role, emphasizing the need for cautious progression in the arts industry.
(With inputs from agencies.)
