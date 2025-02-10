Adil Hussain: Bridging Theatre's Respect and Cinema's Limelight

In a candid conversation, actor Adil Hussain, celebrated for performances in 'Life of Pi' and 'English Vinglish', expressed his perspective on the distinct worlds of theatre and film.

At a recent NSD event, Hussain noted the unparalleled respect theatre actors enjoy compared to the affection cinema stars receive. 'The proximity of the camera in films influences audience attachment,' he said.

He also shared advice from his wife about managing fame's overwhelming attention and raised alarms regarding artificial intelligence's growing role, emphasizing the need for cautious progression in the arts industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)