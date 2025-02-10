Preserving Tradition: Tribal Seers' Role in Maintaining Sanatan Culture

Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) General Secretary Dattatreya Hosabale highlighted the integral role that tribal societies play in preserving the Sanatan Hindu tradition at a recent event.

Speaking at the Janjati Sammelan, organized by the All India Vanvasi Kalyan Ashram, Hosabale urged tribal seers to promote their indigenous knowledge, culture, and traditions.

Faced with challenges such as foreign ideologies and conversions, these communities remain steadfast in sustaining Hindu traditions, he said, calling for greater unity and awareness through education, research, and cultural initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)