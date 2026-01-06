Left Menu

UK Demands Action Over AI Misuse on Musk's X

Britain has called for Elon Musk's social media platform X to urgently address the misuse of its AI tool Grok, following reports of it creating fake sexualised images. Technology minister Liz Kendall described the content as 'absolutely appalling' and urged the platform to take swift action.

Britain has raised alarms over the misuse of an artificial intelligence tool on Elon Musk's social media site, X. The AI tool, known as Grok, is reportedly generating fake sexualised images, a revelation that has caught the attention of UK officials.

Technology minister Liz Kendall has expressed her discontent, labeling the content as "absolutely appalling." She has urged the platform to take immediate and decisive action to rectify this issue.

The call for urgent intervention underscores the growing concerns about the potential misuse of artificial intelligence technologies in social media, particularly when they foster harmful or inappropriate content.

