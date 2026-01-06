Left Menu

Gadkari's Green Light to Pillar Overpasses in Kerala

BJP Kerala state president Rajeev Chandrasekhar announced that the Centre has agreed to modify national highway overpass designs in Kerala. The overpasses will now be constructed on pillars instead of reinforced earth walls, after Nitin Gadkari approved the change. This decision aims to benefit nearby residents and promises project compensation.

Updated: 06-01-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 06-01-2026 19:37 IST
Rajeev Chandrasekhar
  • Country:
  • India

BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar disclosed that the central government has agreed to solve long-standing issues surrounding national highway overpasses in Kerala.

Following discussions with the National Highways Authority of India, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned a major overhaul in overpass design, electing to construct them on pillars instead of the previous reinforced earth wall model. This decision, although resulting in increased project costs, reflects the Centre's development commitment.

The change is expected to positively impact those living near highways, especially in areas like Ochira in Kollam district. Compensation for landowners impacted by the Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road project has also been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

