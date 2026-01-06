Gadkari's Green Light to Pillar Overpasses in Kerala

BJP Kerala President Rajeev Chandrasekhar disclosed that the central government has agreed to solve long-standing issues surrounding national highway overpasses in Kerala.

Following discussions with the National Highways Authority of India, Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari has sanctioned a major overhaul in overpass design, electing to construct them on pillars instead of the previous reinforced earth wall model. This decision, although resulting in increased project costs, reflects the Centre's development commitment.

The change is expected to positively impact those living near highways, especially in areas like Ochira in Kollam district. Compensation for landowners impacted by the Thiruvananthapuram Outer Ring Road project has also been confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)