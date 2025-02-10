Left Menu

Controversy Erupts Over 'India's Got Latent' with Maharashtra Women's Commission Demanding Ban

The Maharashtra State Women's Commission has demanded a ban on the digital show 'India's Got Latent' due to vulgar content. This follows objections regarding offensive remarks by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. A police inquiry is ongoing, with calls for stricter regulations on digital broadcast content.

Updated: 10-02-2025 21:56 IST
The Maharashtra State Women's Commission has called for the prohibition of the show 'India's Got Latent' due to its inappropriate remarks, notably by YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. His comments have sparked public outcry and prompted complaints from individuals and the state's chief minister.

In response, the commission has urged the Mumbai police to halt the show's broadcast. A formal complaint was made by advocates Ashish Roy and Pankaj Mishra, accusing Allahbadia and others of making offensive comments about women.

With the programme operating without government oversight on digital platforms, critics argue for its immediate cancellation to protect youth from harmful content. The police have started an investigation, and Allahbadia has issued an apology, admitting a lapse in judgement.

