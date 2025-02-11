Jammu and Kashmir Gears Up for Safer Amarnath Yatra
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are prioritizing safety for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra by marking disaster-prone areas along the pilgrimage routes. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo outlined strategies at the recent SASB meeting, focusing on coordination among departments and ensuring adequate resources and facilities for pilgrims.
Authorities in Jammu and Kashmir are taking proactive measures to ensure the safety of pilgrims during the annual Amarnath Yatra, scheduled for July and August. Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo instructed officials to mark disaster-prone areas along the routes leading to the Amarnath cave shrine.
During the high-level committee meeting held in Srinagar, Dulloo emphasized the need to prevent the establishment of utilities, including tents, in hazardous zones along both the Nunwan-Pahalgam and Baltal routes. The meeting also focused on the coordination among various departments to develop standard operating procedures ensuring a safe journey for devotees.
Departments such as the Public Works Department, Power Development Department, and others have been tasked with completing tender and contract processes promptly. With over 5.12 lakh pilgrims visiting last year, the arrangements aim to provide appropriate facilities and resources at each location along the pilgrimage route.
