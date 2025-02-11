Left Menu

Revving Up Elegance: Vintage Cars Take Center Stage

Vintage car enthusiasts are set to admire a 1948 casino velvet red Bentley made for Maharani Shanta Devi, along with over 100 other rare vehicles at the 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance. This prestigious rally features 125 vintage cars, 50 motorcycles, and will commence from India Gate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:11 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:11 IST
Revving Up Elegance: Vintage Cars Take Center Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Vintage car collectors and enthusiasts will soon have their eyes on a rare treasure, a 1948 Bentley tailored for Maharani Shanta Devi. This exquisite vehicle will roll down the streets during the upcoming 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance, a renowned vintage car rally scheduled for later this month.

Hosted from February 21 to 23, the event will showcase over 100 vintage cars including rare models like the 1932 Lancia Astura Pininfarina Series 2 Cabriolet. Beginning at India Gate and concluding at Ambience Greens, the rally is set to be inaugurated by Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Despite the absence of international participants this year due to costly transportation, the event will still exhibit 125 vintage cars and 50 motorcycles. The finale will feature an award ceremony, recognizing the three best-restored cars as judged by an international panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025