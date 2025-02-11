Revving Up Elegance: Vintage Cars Take Center Stage

Vintage car collectors and enthusiasts will soon have their eyes on a rare treasure, a 1948 Bentley tailored for Maharani Shanta Devi. This exquisite vehicle will roll down the streets during the upcoming 21 Gun Salute Concours d'Elegance, a renowned vintage car rally scheduled for later this month.

Hosted from February 21 to 23, the event will showcase over 100 vintage cars including rare models like the 1932 Lancia Astura Pininfarina Series 2 Cabriolet. Beginning at India Gate and concluding at Ambience Greens, the rally is set to be inaugurated by Union Minister of Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Despite the absence of international participants this year due to costly transportation, the event will still exhibit 125 vintage cars and 50 motorcycles. The finale will feature an award ceremony, recognizing the three best-restored cars as judged by an international panel.

(With inputs from agencies.)