Russia-Iran Relations: Unyielding Ties Amidst Global Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the importance of Moscow's continued collaboration with Iran to maintain their bilateral agreements, asserting that no external force could alter their alliance.

This declaration was made during a news conference in Moscow, amid escalating tensions involving Iran and the United States.

An Iranian official reported that Tehran has warned neighboring states hosting American troops about potential retaliation if the U.S. follows through on threats to involve itself in the ongoing protests in Iran.

