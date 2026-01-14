Russia-Iran Relations: Unyielding Ties Amidst Global Tensions
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the necessity of Moscow's cooperation with Iran to uphold bilateral agreements, dismissing any external influence on their alliance. This statement came as Tehran warned neighbors hosting U.S. troops of retaliation should the U.S. intervene in Iranian protests.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:46 IST
- Country:
- Russia
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the importance of Moscow's continued collaboration with Iran to maintain their bilateral agreements, asserting that no external force could alter their alliance.
This declaration was made during a news conference in Moscow, amid escalating tensions involving Iran and the United States.
An Iranian official reported that Tehran has warned neighboring states hosting American troops about potential retaliation if the U.S. follows through on threats to involve itself in the ongoing protests in Iran.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tehran's Tension: Iran Threatens Retaliation Against U.S. Bases Over Intervention Risk
Tensions Escalate: U.S. Bases in Middle East on Alert Amid Iran Protests
India Urges Caution: Avoid Travel to Unstable Iran Amid Widespread Protests
Unrest in Iran Heightens Tensions with U.S. as Protests Continue
Crisis in Iran: Protests, Swift Trials, and Global Responses