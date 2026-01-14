Left Menu

Russia-Iran Relations: Unyielding Ties Amidst Global Tensions

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the necessity of Moscow's cooperation with Iran to uphold bilateral agreements, dismissing any external influence on their alliance. This statement came as Tehran warned neighbors hosting U.S. troops of retaliation should the U.S. intervene in Iranian protests.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 14-01-2026 16:46 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 16:46 IST
Russia-Iran Relations: Unyielding Ties Amidst Global Tensions
Sergei Lavrov
  • Country:
  • Russia

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov emphasized the importance of Moscow's continued collaboration with Iran to maintain their bilateral agreements, asserting that no external force could alter their alliance.

This declaration was made during a news conference in Moscow, amid escalating tensions involving Iran and the United States.

An Iranian official reported that Tehran has warned neighboring states hosting American troops about potential retaliation if the U.S. follows through on threats to involve itself in the ongoing protests in Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Indian Army Unveils Breakthrough Fertility Centre in Arunachal

Indian Army Unveils Breakthrough Fertility Centre in Arunachal

 India
2
Legal Tussle: Calcutta High Court's Verdict on TMC's Data Protection Plea

Legal Tussle: Calcutta High Court's Verdict on TMC's Data Protection Plea

 India
3
Sjoerd Marijne Returns to Coach Indian Women's Hockey Team

Sjoerd Marijne Returns to Coach Indian Women's Hockey Team

 India
4
Forgotten RTI Portal Sparks Chaos in CGHS Information Requests

Forgotten RTI Portal Sparks Chaos in CGHS Information Requests

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Online STEM initiatives can counter gender gaps in science education

Why students reject powerful AI tools even when they improve learning

AI-driven rainfall forecasting shows major gains in predicting flood-triggering storms

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026