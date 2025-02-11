Left Menu

Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Nacharam Devotees Returning from Maha Kumbh

Seven devotees from Nacharam, returning from Maha Kumbh, died in a road accident in Madhya Pradesh. They were traveling by mini-bus which collided with a cement truck. Telangana officials are assisting affected families and ensuring medical care for the injured.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:26 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:26 IST
Tragic Road Accident Claims Lives of Nacharam Devotees Returning from Maha Kumbh
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic accident has cast a shadow over Nacharam, as seven devotees returning from Maha Kumbh met an untimely death in Madhya Pradesh.

The accident occurred near Sihora town in Jabalpur when a truck collided with a mini-bus, resulting in the death of the seven occupants returning to Hyderabad.

Injured individuals received medical care, and Telangana officials assured assistance to the affected families, with emphasis on expediting procedures and treatment for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

