LUXEHOME: Redefining Luxury with Trident's Innovative Home Decor

myTrident has unveiled its opulent LUXEHOME collection during Bharat Tex 2025, spotlighting home decor's transformation over time. Designed for the new Indian market, LUXEHOME combines age-old artistry with sustainable innovation, featuring luxurious bedsheets and towels that redefine everyday living through timeless sophistication and eco-friendly practices.

Chairperson Neha Gupta Bector emphasized the collection's focus on sensory transformation, advocating for a blend of world-class quality and affordability. Celebrity Neha Dhupia, an ambassador for the brand, praised the unrivaled craftsmanship and its ability to bring joy and elegance into her home, highlighting the brand's impact in home luxury.

Highlighting myTrident's deep-rooted focus on cultural artistry, their 'SAMAY – Through the Ages' showcase guided audiences from historic craftsmanship to futuristic designs, including standout collections like Prakriti and Italian Retreat. These offerings blend India's rich heritage with modern functionality, reinforcing myTrident's global leadership in luxury home furnishings.

