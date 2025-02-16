Left Menu

Showdown at the BAFTAs: Conclave vs. Emilia Pérez in the Race for Top Honors

The 78th British Academy Film Awards are set to be a spectacular showdown, with 'Conclave' leading the nominees and 'Emilia Pérez' stirring controversy. Big names like Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Grant will hit the red carpet, providing early indicators of who might prevail at next month's Oscars.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:10 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:10 IST
Showdown at the BAFTAs: Conclave vs. Emilia Pérez in the Race for Top Honors
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The 78th British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs, are poised for a dramatic contest this Sunday. The film 'Conclave' leads with 12 nominations, facing off against the controversial 'Emilia Pérez,' which has garnered 11 nods. Attendees at London's Royal Festival Hall will include stars like Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Grant.

'Conclave,' directed by Edward Berger, competes in categories like best picture, with Ralph Fiennes nominated for his role as a cunning cardinal. Meanwhile, 'Emilia Pérez' faces backlash over its portrayal of trans individuals and Mexican stereotypes, clouding its chances at the awards.

This year's BAFTAs, officially the EE BAFTA Film Awards, may forecast the Oscars' outcomes on March 3. Highlighted films include Brady Corbet's 'The Brutalist' and Sean Baker's 'Anora.' The ceremony will also honor Warwick Davis with a BAFTA Fellowship for his industry contributions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weighs In

Shocking NBA Trade: Doncic's Departure Stuns Mavericks Fans, Wembanyama Weig...

 Global
2
Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

Impeachment Looms for Argentine Leader Over Crashed Cryptocurrency

 Global
3
Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

Diplomatic Thaw: US and Russia Discuss Peace and Progress

 Global
4
US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

US Deportation Flights Stir Political Debate in Punjab

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

South Africa’s Green Transition: Preparing the Workforce for a Sustainable Future

Can Minimum Wages Fight Poverty? Lessons from Indonesia’s Economic Policies

Expanding Parental Rights in Argentina: A Step Toward Gender Equality and Inclusion

Mexico’s Child Labor Ban: Impact on Employment, Education, and Policy Lessons

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025