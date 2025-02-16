Showdown at the BAFTAs: Conclave vs. Emilia Pérez in the Race for Top Honors

The 78th British Academy Film Awards, or BAFTAs, are poised for a dramatic contest this Sunday. The film 'Conclave' leads with 12 nominations, facing off against the controversial 'Emilia Pérez,' which has garnered 11 nods. Attendees at London's Royal Festival Hall will include stars like Cynthia Erivo and Hugh Grant.

'Conclave,' directed by Edward Berger, competes in categories like best picture, with Ralph Fiennes nominated for his role as a cunning cardinal. Meanwhile, 'Emilia Pérez' faces backlash over its portrayal of trans individuals and Mexican stereotypes, clouding its chances at the awards.

This year's BAFTAs, officially the EE BAFTA Film Awards, may forecast the Oscars' outcomes on March 3. Highlighted films include Brady Corbet's 'The Brutalist' and Sean Baker's 'Anora.' The ceremony will also honor Warwick Davis with a BAFTA Fellowship for his industry contributions.

