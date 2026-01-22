EU-Mercosur Trade Deal Caught in Legal Limbo Amid Approval Hurdles

The European Union's trade agreement with South American Mercosur countries could see provisional implementation by March, an EU diplomat informed Reuters, even amid a challenge at the top court. This move follows EU lawmakers' decision to refer the deal to the European Court of Justice, possibly stalling it for two years.

The EU's largest trade pact, signed after 25 years of negotiations with Mercosur members, has faced disapproval, particularly from French farmers who fear increased imports of cheap agriculture products. Provisional application of the pact, awaiting judicial and parliamentary nods, raises political challenges, including opposition from France.

As EU leaders convene, tensions rise over transatlantic relations and the pact's future. Prominent supporters stress its necessity for EU's growth despite blockages, while critics argue it undermines domestic agriculture. The European Commission plans discussions before making further decisions on the deal's application.

(With inputs from agencies.)