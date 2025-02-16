Tragic Loss: Promising South Korean Actress Kim Sae-ron Found Dead

Tragedy struck South Korea's entertainment industry as actress Kim Sae-ron was discovered dead in her home, a police official confirmed on Sunday. The 24-year-old was a rising star, although her career was marred by a drunk driving incident last year.

A friend who had planned to meet her made the grim discovery, subsequently contacting the authorities, as reported by Yonhap News Agency. Police investigations revealed no signs of foul play at the scene.

The police are continuing to investigate the cause of her untimely death, though they have not yet disclosed any further information.

