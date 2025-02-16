Yogi Adityanath Urges Devotee Cooperation at Maha Kumbh
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath urged devotees at the Maha Kumbh to maintain traffic flow and cleanliness for an enriching experience. He emphasized using designated parking, continuing food traditions, and following hygiene protocols to ensure the grand festival's success with national and international visitors.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has urged all devotees attending the Maha Kumbh to cooperate in maintaining smooth traffic flow and ensuring cleanliness throughout the festival.
Adityanath highlighted the Maha Kumbh as a significant religious event that draws visitors from both India and abroad. He stressed that collective cooperation can significantly enhance the festival's success.
The Chief Minister advised devotees against parking on roads, instead recommending the use of designated parking zones for a smoother experience. He also called upon saints, ashrams, and organizations to continue the tradition of free food distribution, while emphasizing the shared responsibility of maintaining hygiene standards.
