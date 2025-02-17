Left Menu

Devotion in Abundance: Rs 11 Crore Donation to Venkateswara Annaprasadam

Tushar Kumar from the Prasid Uno Family Trust in Mumbai donated Rs 11 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust. Launched in 1985 to provide free meals, the trust supports thousands of pilgrims daily, relying on global donations. Its funds are managed via national banks, with expenses covered through interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tirupati | Updated: 17-02-2025 19:12 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 19:12 IST
A Mumbai-based philanthropist, Tushar Kumar from the Prasid Uno Family Trust, has donated a significant Rs 11 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, exceeding expectations.

This long-established initiative, initially launched in 1985 by former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, aims to provide free meals to visiting pilgrims at the revered Tirupati temple.

With its evolving identity, the trust now serves meals to thousands daily, utilizing global donations managed by national banks and producing substantial quantities of food and beverages.

(With inputs from agencies.)

