Devotion in Abundance: Rs 11 Crore Donation to Venkateswara Annaprasadam

A Mumbai-based philanthropist, Tushar Kumar from the Prasid Uno Family Trust, has donated a significant Rs 11 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Annaprasadam Trust, exceeding expectations.

This long-established initiative, initially launched in 1985 by former Chief Minister N T Rama Rao, aims to provide free meals to visiting pilgrims at the revered Tirupati temple.

With its evolving identity, the trust now serves meals to thousands daily, utilizing global donations managed by national banks and producing substantial quantities of food and beverages.

