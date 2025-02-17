Championing Hindi: A Cultural Call to Action
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma emphasized the cultural and national importance of Hindi, urging its promotion across all sectors and on digital platforms. Supported by Union leaders Amit Shah and Nityanand Rai, the call champions Hindi as a unifying force, central to India's identity and internal security.
- Country:
- India
Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma on Monday stressed the imperative role of Hindi in embodying cultural heritage and national unity, during a regional language conference. He called for widespread efforts to promote Hindi at all levels, underlining its necessity as a constitutional directive.
Sharma highlighted the language's significance in the digital era, advocating for its integration across digital mediums to preserve cultural values. Furthermore, he applauded the Union Home Ministry's achievements under Amit Shah's leadership in enhancing internal security and fostering social harmony.
Union Minister of State for Home, Nityanand Rai, further emphasized Hindi's role as a unifying national language, crucial for democracy's success. The event also celebrated organizations excelling in the official language's implementation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
