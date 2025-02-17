Seamless Organization and Record-Breaking Attendance at Maha Kumbh Mela 2025

In a remarkable demonstration of spirituality and organization, the Maha Kumbh Mela 2025 saw participation from over 52 crore devotees in Prayagraj, becoming the world's largest human congregation. Film producer Sarvesh Goel praised the event for its spiritual significance and seamless organization during a conversation with ANI.

The massive congregation gathered at the sacred confluence of the Ganges, Yamuna, and Saraswati rivers. Security forces, including the Uttar Pradesh Police, CRPF, and other agencies, worked tirelessly to ensure the safety and smooth passage of devotees amid the large crowd.

In response to increased pilgrim traffic, the Northern Railway announced four special trains to accommodate the overwhelming number of travelers. This comes after a tragic stampede at New Delhi Railway Station that claimed 18 lives, pushing authorities to enhance safety measures for the ongoing festival.

(With inputs from agencies.)