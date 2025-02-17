Sabrina Carpenter Shines at SNL 50th Afterparty with Star-Studded Show

Sabrina Carpenter, a Grammy Award winner, captivated a glamorous crowd at the Saturday Night Live 50th Anniversary Afterparty held in New York City. According to reports from People, Carpenter delivered dynamic renditions of timeless songs across various genres, leaving the audience spellbound. The singer, adorned in a stylish white mini-dress paired with a fur shrug, was joined onstage by comedian Dave Chappelle.

During the event, Carpenter was seen in high spirits, smiling and dancing energetically to a disco hit before engaging in a brief conversation with Chappelle. Fans shared clips on social media platform X, showcasing that her performance included an uplifting rendition of Madonna's iconic 'Like A Virgin,' again corroborated by People.

In a standout moment, Carpenter invited renowned actresses, including Jenna Ortega, Emma Stone, and Kristen Wiig, to share the stage, urging, 'We're gonna do the last part first. I need my beautiful, incredible women on stage right now.' This star-studded afterparty appearance followed her duet with Paul Simon on the SNL 50th anniversary special, performing an acoustic version of 'Homeward Bound,' a Simon & Garfunkel classic.

A relatively new face on SNL, Carpenter debuted on the show in May 2024. Recently, she released the deluxe edition of her album, 'Short n' Sweet,' garnering attention for a collaboration with country music legend Dolly Parton. The album, featuring favorites such as 'Taste' and 'Espresso,' now includes a fresh rendition of 'Please Please Please' featuring the iconic Dolly Parton. In expressing her enthusiasm, Carpenter exclaimed, 'Yes, that does say featuring Miss Dolly Parton... she wouldn't want me to swear but holy s--t!!!!!'

Besides the Dolly Parton collaboration, the 'Short n' Sweet' Deluxe edition includes new tracks like '15 Minutes,' 'Couldn't Make It Any Harder,' and 'Bad Reviews,' as reported by E! News and affirmed by ANI.

