Influencer's Controversial Comments Spark Legal Storm

In a significant judicial development, the Supreme Court has shielded influencer Ranveer Allahbadia from arrest over objectionable remarks he made on a YouTube show. The remarks, deemed highly inappropriate by the court, were made on comedian Samay Raina's YouTube series "India's Got Latent," drawing widespread condemnation.

Multiple FIRs have been filed against Allahbadia, better known as BeerBiceps, for his remarks considered offensive to societal norms, leading to uproar. The court, presided over by Justice Surya Kant and Justice N Kotiswar Singh, criticized Allahbadia for "distasteful comments" that reflected a "perverted mind" but agreed to protect him from arrest pending ongoing investigations.

The court also barred Allahbadia from leaving the country and directed him to deposit his passport as a condition for his protection. This legal dispute has prompted broader discussions about freedom of speech and societal values, as the Supreme Court sought a response from the government to consolidate the FIRs against Allahbadia.

(With inputs from agencies.)