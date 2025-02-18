Kajol's Heartfelt Birthday Message to Nephew Aaman Devgan

Bollywood star Kajol expressed her affection for nephew Aaman Devgan through a heartfelt Instagram post for his birthday. The post included a charming selfie, where she wished him an 'awesome and amazing' year ahead.

Aaman, who is Ajay Devgn's nephew, made a notable entry into Bollywood with 'Azaad', starring alongside Raveena Tandon's daughter, Rasha. During an interview with ANI, he revealed the efforts he made to bond with a horse for his role, even going so far as to sleep near and care for the animal, as it played a significant part in the film.

In the forthcoming months, Aaman will continue his cinematic journey with the horror comedy 'Jhalak'. This project, backed by Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, will be directed by Umang Vyas, with Tushar Ajgaonkar contributing as a writer, promising yet another exciting chapter in Aaman's budding film career.

