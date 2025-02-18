Leonard Peltier: A Symbol of Indigenous Rights Freed After Nearly Five Decades
Native American activist Leonard Peltier, imprisoned for nearly 50 years and known for his fight for indigenous rights, was released after former President Joe Biden commuted his sentence. Peltier's controversial conviction for killing two FBI agents was challenged as unfair, with supporters highlighting withheld evidence and fabricated testimonies.
Leonard Peltier, a Native American activist convicted of killing FBI agents, was released after former President Joe Biden commuted his sentence, nearly five decades after his imprisonment. Peltier's release, contested by the FBI, highlights ongoing debates about his trial's fairness and human rights concerns.
Peltier, an 80-year-old member of the Turtle Mountain Chippewa tribe, became a global figure for indigenous rights. After his release from a Florida prison, he plans to celebrate with his community on the Turtle Mountain Reservation. Despite poor health and partial blindness, he remains a symbol of resilience.
While the FBI previously opposed the commutation, supporters, including Amnesty International, argue that Peltier's case symbolizes broader issues of justice for Indigenous Peoples. Peltier, known for his advocacy on Native American treaty rights, has maintained his innocence since his 1975 arrest in South Dakota.
(With inputs from agencies.)
