Strengthening Ties: Indo-Philippines Cultural Exchange Summit Marks 75 Years

The Indo-Philippines Cultural Education Exchange Summit celebrated 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and the Philippines, held at Gullas College of Medicine. The event emphasized the strengthening of educational, healthcare, cultural, and tourism ties between the two nations, symbolizing a shared vision for sustainable progress.

A major highlight was the unveiling of the Thiruvalluvar Statue, honoring the Tamil poet. This tribute reflects the enduring historical links and cultural respect between India and the Philippines, particularly resonating within the growing Indian student community. The summit also featured cultural performances and remarks from notable leaders.

Distinguished attendees, including India's Ambassador to the Philippines and the former President of the Philippines, underscored the importance of such exchanges. Leaders expressed gratitude for the bilateral cooperation, and emphasized the Philippines as a key destination for Indian medical students. This event marks a significant decade in Indo-Philippine relations, fostering educational ties that look toward a prosperous future.

