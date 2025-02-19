Left Menu

Jammu & Kashmir: Reclaiming Its Tourism Glory

Jammu and Kashmir, emerging from decades of conflict, is poised to regain its status as a leading tourism destination, according to Chief Minister Omar Abdullah. He emphasized its diverse attractions, improved connectivity, and increasing focus on wellness and sports, urging tourists to explore the scenic 'paradise on earth.'

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-02-2025 17:29 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 17:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir is on the brink of re-establishing itself as a premier destination for tourists, shedding the shadow of decades-long turmoil. Chief Minister Omar Abdullah highlighted this transformation during the SATTE exhibition, inviting global travelers to discover the state's rich cultural and natural wonders.

Abdullah mentioned that J&K offers manifold attractions beyond known tourist spots like Gulmarg, underscoring improved connectivity, including an anticipated direct rail link to the region. He urged prospective visitors to consider J&K not just as a holiday spot but a hub for adventure and wellness tourism.

He recounted cultural ties that bind J&K to Indian heritage and emphasized the region's diverse offerings from spiritual pilgrimages, heritage, and border tourism to burgeoning areas like Gurez and Bangus. With enhanced accessibility through flights and the imminent railway, Abdullah extended an open call for tourists to create unforgettable experiences in J&K.

(With inputs from agencies.)

