World Cup Exit: Scotland and South Korea's Journey Ends
Scotland and South Korea were knocked out of the World Cup after both teams amassed one win and two losses, failing to secure a spot among the top eight third-placed teams.
Scotland and South Korea's hopes of advancing in the World Cup were dashed on Saturday, as both teams failed to qualify for the top eight third-placed positions. Both squads managed to secure a single win and suffered two losses.
The competition saw fierce battles, but ultimately, consistency and points standing were the determining factors that led to their elimination.
Despite their exit, both teams demonstrated resilience and talent on the world stage, contributing to an exciting tournament.
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