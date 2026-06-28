World Cup Exit: Scotland and South Korea's Journey Ends

Scotland And South Korea Were Eliminated From The World Cup On Saturday After Failing To Make It Into The Top Eight Of The Thirdplaced Teams Both Teams Exited After One Win And Two Defeats

Scotland and South Korea's hopes of advancing in the World Cup were dashed on Saturday, as both teams failed to qualify for the top eight third-placed positions. Both squads managed to secure a single win and suffered two losses.

The competition saw fierce battles, but ultimately, consistency and points standing were the determining factors that led to their elimination.

Despite their exit, both teams demonstrated resilience and talent on the world stage, contributing to an exciting tournament.