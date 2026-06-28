New Caledonia's Provincial Elections: A Pivotal Moment in Pacific Politics

New Caledonia began its long-awaited provincial elections on Sunday, with heavy security measures in place across polling stations. The elections had been delayed amid tensions between indigenous Kanaks and French loyalists.

Authorities deployed around 2,500 police personnel to ensure the safety and integrity of the polling process.

These elections are seen as vital, as they will shape future negotiations with France about New Caledonia's status, following referendums that favored remaining part of the French Republic.