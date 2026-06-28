Escalation in the Gulf: U.S.-Iran Tensions Surge Despite Peace Deal
Tensions between Iran and the U.S. have escalated despite a recent peace deal aimed at ending their four-month conflict. Both nations accuse each other of violations, leading to missile and drone strikes in the Gulf. The situation risks undermining efforts to reopen the critical Strait of Hormuz.
In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Iran and the U.S. have exchanged accusations and military strikes across the Gulf, despite a peace deal signed merely two weeks ago.
The situation remains precarious as President Donald Trump warned of further military action, while Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched missile and drone attacks on U.S. sites in Kuwait and Bahrain.
This confrontation continues to disrupt the region, especially affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route. As both sides blame each other for breaking the ceasefire, diplomatic solutions seem increasingly elusive.