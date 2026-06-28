Escalation in the Gulf: U.S.-Iran Tensions Surge Despite Peace Deal

Iran And The Us Continued Their Attacks In The Gulf As Each Accused The Other Of Violating An Interim Deal Signed Less Than Two Weeks Ago To End Their Fourmonthold War Shortly After President Donald Trump Warned The Us Might Militarily Complete The Job

In a dramatic escalation of tensions, Iran and the U.S. have exchanged accusations and military strikes across the Gulf, despite a peace deal signed merely two weeks ago.

The situation remains precarious as President Donald Trump warned of further military action, while Iran's Revolutionary Guard launched missile and drone attacks on U.S. sites in Kuwait and Bahrain.

This confrontation continues to disrupt the region, especially affecting the Strait of Hormuz, a vital shipping route. As both sides blame each other for breaking the ceasefire, diplomatic solutions seem increasingly elusive.