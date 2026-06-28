Sun, Soccer, and Samba: Brazilian Fans Flock to Houston

Hundreds of Brazilian fans withstood intense heat to welcome their beloved national team in Houston ahead of their World Cup clash. Expatriates and locals crowded to catch a glimpse of stars like Neymar and Vinicius Jr, demonstrating unwavering support despite soaring temperatures and long waits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sweltering Temperatures And A Long Wait Posed No Problem For Hundreds Of Brazil Fans Who Stood For Hours In The Sun On Saturday To Welcome Their Favourite Players To Houston As They Arrived For Their World Cup Round Of Clash Against Japan The Fivetimes Champions Face Japan On Monday At Houston Stadium | Updated: 28-06-2026 07:13 IST | Created: 28-06-2026 07:13 IST
Sun, Soccer, and Samba: Brazilian Fans Flock to Houston
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Despite soaring temperatures, hundreds of Brazilian fans gathered in Houston to welcome their national team for the World Cup Round of 32 clash against Japan. The fans, unfazed by the sweltering heat, eagerly awaited their soccer heroes.

The five-time world champions, set to battle Japan, drew in expatriate and traveling Brazilians. Among them was Valeria De Oliveira, who expressed her excitement at witnessing the Brazilian team live after a decade of living in Houston.

As fans held jerseys and hats for autograph moments, players like Neymar and Vinicius Jr gratified supporters by signing and posing for selfies. Even delays couldn't dampen the spirits of the crowd, including parents with excited children, who expressed optimism for Brazil's chances against Japan.

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