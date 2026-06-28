Sun, Soccer, and Samba: Brazilian Fans Flock to Houston

Sweltering Temperatures And A Long Wait Posed No Problem For Hundreds Of Brazil Fans Who Stood For Hours In The Sun On Saturday To Welcome Their Favourite Players To Houston As They Arrived For Their World Cup Round Of Clash Against Japan The Fivetimes Champions Face Japan On Monday At Houston Stadium

Despite soaring temperatures, hundreds of Brazilian fans gathered in Houston to welcome their national team for the World Cup Round of 32 clash against Japan. The fans, unfazed by the sweltering heat, eagerly awaited their soccer heroes.

The five-time world champions, set to battle Japan, drew in expatriate and traveling Brazilians. Among them was Valeria De Oliveira, who expressed her excitement at witnessing the Brazilian team live after a decade of living in Houston.

As fans held jerseys and hats for autograph moments, players like Neymar and Vinicius Jr gratified supporters by signing and posing for selfies. Even delays couldn't dampen the spirits of the crowd, including parents with excited children, who expressed optimism for Brazil's chances against Japan.