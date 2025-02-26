Controversial Carnival Float Sparks Outrage Over Church Abuse Satire

A carnival float unveiled in Cologne has come under fire for its depiction of Jesus in connection with the church abuse scandal. Designed for the city's famous parade, the float shows an altar boy and confessional, with bold letters stating "Jesus loves you," leading to outrage from Germany's Catholic Church.

The Cologne archdiocese criticized the float as tasteless, condemning the implication of Jesus being associated with abuse. Political figures echoed these sentiments, describing the display as embarrassing to the city's traditional celebration.

Despite backlash, Cologne Carnival Committee head Christoph Kuckelkorn defended the float, stating it highlights the abuse issue, not the image itself. He emphasized carnival's role in using satire to inspire critical thought and reflection.

(With inputs from agencies.)