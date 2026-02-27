Shocking Abuse Unveiled: Woman Stands Against Trauma

A troubling case has emerged in Uttar Pradesh's Lakhimpur Kheri, where a 41-year-old woman accused an employee at her husband's shop of repeated sexual assault. The survivor, who manages depression with medication, alleged that Ayush, a 28-year-old employee, took advantage of her drowsy condition to commit the crime.

The incidents reportedly occurred over time, with the accused also performing household duties. On February 13, the woman discovered Ayush attempting to assault her once more when she had not taken her medication. Despite intimidation attempts, she courageously reported the incident to her husband, leading to a formal complaint.

Police registered a case under sections 64 (rape) and 351(3) (criminal intimidation) following her statement. The accused was arrested on February 25, as confirmed by Palia SHO Pankaj Tripathi. The case highlights ongoing societal challenges and the urgent need for systemic protection measures for vulnerable individuals.

(With inputs from agencies.)