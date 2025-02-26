Palestinian Prisoner Release Set for Wednesday Night
Gaza's European Hospital in Khan Younis prepares to receive Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release on Wednesday night after a delay from Saturday. The release will occur between 10:00 p.m. and midnight, as reported by the Hamas media office for prisoners.
- Country:
- Egypt
Gaza's European Hospital in Khan Younis is making preparations to welcome Palestinian prisoners expected to be released later this week. Originally set for Saturday, their release was postponed until Wednesday night according to the Hamas media office for prisoners.
The anticipated release will take place between 10:00 p.m. and midnight. The hospital is reportedly gearing up to assist with the transition as these individuals reintegrate into society.
Efforts are underway to ensure a smooth process, highlighting the significant administrative and logistical operations involved. This initiative comes amid heightened attention from both local and international communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Saudi Twitter Freedom: The Controversial Release of Salma al-Shehab
International Labour Standards Under the Spotlight: CEACR Releases 2025 Annual Report
Trump Demands Israel End Ceasefire Amid Hostage Release Delays
Ceasefire Crucial for Hostage Release: Hamas Official
Hamas Hostage Delay Throws Ceasefire into Crisis