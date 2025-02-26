Left Menu

Palestinian Prisoner Release Set for Wednesday Night

Gaza's European Hospital in Khan Younis prepares to receive Palestinian prisoners scheduled for release on Wednesday night after a delay from Saturday. The release will occur between 10:00 p.m. and midnight, as reported by the Hamas media office for prisoners.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 26-02-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 20:27 IST
Palestinian Prisoner Release Set for Wednesday Night
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Gaza's European Hospital in Khan Younis is making preparations to welcome Palestinian prisoners expected to be released later this week. Originally set for Saturday, their release was postponed until Wednesday night according to the Hamas media office for prisoners.

The anticipated release will take place between 10:00 p.m. and midnight. The hospital is reportedly gearing up to assist with the transition as these individuals reintegrate into society.

Efforts are underway to ensure a smooth process, highlighting the significant administrative and logistical operations involved. This initiative comes amid heightened attention from both local and international communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

Tesla's New Driving-Assist Update for China

 China
2
Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Evaluation Demand

Musk's Push Sparks Federal Pushback: U.S. Agencies Resist Unilateral Job Eva...

 Global
3
Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

Cargo Heists Unleash Chaos: Desert Freight Trains Under Siege

 United States
4
Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

Arizona's Controversial Bounty Bill: A Clash Over Immigration Policies

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered cybersecurity simulation redefines industrial defense

AI is consuming Wikipedia - Will it survive the digital takeover?

AI’s struggles and triumphs in education

AI must do more than predict: New framework pushes for context-aware transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025