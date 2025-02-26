Palestinian Prisoner Release Set for Wednesday Night

Gaza's European Hospital in Khan Younis is making preparations to welcome Palestinian prisoners expected to be released later this week. Originally set for Saturday, their release was postponed until Wednesday night according to the Hamas media office for prisoners.

The anticipated release will take place between 10:00 p.m. and midnight. The hospital is reportedly gearing up to assist with the transition as these individuals reintegrate into society.

Efforts are underway to ensure a smooth process, highlighting the significant administrative and logistical operations involved. This initiative comes amid heightened attention from both local and international communities.

(With inputs from agencies.)