Pope Francis' Recovery: A Global Prayerful Vigil

Pope Francis shows slight improvement from double pneumonia, says the Vatican. Despite ongoing treatment and no further respiratory crises, his prognosis is still guarded. Pilgrims gather near the hospital to express support while Vatican operations continue. Cardinal Re leads a prayer vigil, emphasizing unity in prayer for Francis' recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 26-02-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 26-02-2025 23:51 IST
Pope Francis
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis, the spiritual leader battling double pneumonia, has exhibited a slight improvement in his condition, according to the Vatican. Despite this progress, doctors exercise caution, maintaining a guarded prognosis as he continues treatment. Importantly, no further respiratory crises have been reported, providing a sense of hope.

The 88-year-old, being treated for a complex lung infection, resumed work from his hospital room, reflecting his commitment to the responsibilities of the Holy See. Meanwhile, Vatican activities persist with new bishops' appointments and fundraising initiatives announced, signaling his continued governance.

Supporters, including pilgrims, congregate outside the hospital, lighting candles and offering prayers for Francis. Cardinal Giovanni Battista Re has led a prayer vigil in St. Peter's Square, uniting the faithful in supplication for the Pope's health, indicative of the global concern and collective hope for his swift recovery.

