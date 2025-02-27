Selena Gomez Faces Body-Shaming Amidst Industry's Impossible Standards

Hollywood star Selena Gomez recently found herself at the center of online criticism following her appearance at the SAG Awards. Social media users quickly pointed out the 32-year-old singer and actress's slimmer figure compared to a year ago, leading to speculations of Ozempic usage. Her former boyfriend, Taylor Lautner, stepped up to defend her against the body-shaming trolls.

Taylor Lautner used his Instagram platform to repost content from influencer Alex Light. The post, initially reported by The Hollywood Reporter, emphasized the contradictory nature of public reactions to Gomez's physique over the years. Last year, she faced criticism for weight gain, while this year, her weight loss was mocked, once again suggesting she used Ozempic.

Highlighting broader societal issues, Lautner remarked that the scrutiny faced by Gomez is emblematic of the unrealistic standards placed on women globally. Having personally experienced body image struggles after filming the Twilight series, Lautner urged everyone to focus on intrinsic worth rather than external appearance. Gomez, diagnosed with lupus in 2015, has remained vocal about body positivity and resilience in the face of public criticism.

(With inputs from agencies.)