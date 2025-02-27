PM Modi to Grace 25th Jahan-e-Khusrau Sufi Festival

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to attend the grand Sufi music festival, Jahan-e-Khusrau 2025, set to occur on Friday, February 28, at New Delhi's Sunder Nursery. This year's event is significant as it marks the 25th anniversary of the celebrated festival.

Known for advocating India's diverse art and culture, PM Modi will join other participants at this international festival dedicated to Sufi music, poetry, and dance, as confirmed by a press release. The event is renowned for assembling artists from around the globe to honor the legacy of prominent Sufi poet Amir Khusrau.

The festival is organized by the Rumi Foundation and was initiated by notable filmmaker and artist Muzaffar Ali in 2001. Running from February 28 to March 2, the festivities also include the TEH Bazaar (TEH - The Exploration of the Handmade), showcasing unique crafts and films on handlooms and handicrafts from across India.

(With inputs from agencies.)