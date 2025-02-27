Left Menu

Celebrating 175 Years of Geoscientific Legacy: GSI's Innovations and Future Endeavors

Union Minister G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate GSI's 175th Foundation Day, marking its evolution from coal discovery for railways to modern geoscientific innovations. Highlights include a special postal cover, new apps, a geoscientific photo gallery, and the signing of an MoU for disaster risk reduction efforts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 27-02-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 20:50 IST
The Geological Survey of India (GSI) is set to celebrate its 175th Foundation Day on March 4. Union Minister for Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy will inaugurate the event, which will commemorate GSI's significant contributions to geoscience, from its early days of discovering coal for railways to its current cutting-edge innovations.

A key feature of the celebrations will be the release of a special postal cover, alongside the launch of two mobile apps and a photo gallery depicting GSI's storied journey. Additionally, a Pan-Indian walkathon will be held in Kolkata on March 2, bringing together geoscientists, policymakers, and the public.

Director General Asit Saha highlighted GSI's recent collaboration with Italy's CNR-IRPI for disaster risk reduction. The agency has operationalized the National Landslide Forecasting Centre, India's first landslide prediction system. GSI's efforts in early warning systems aim to reduce disaster risks across various regions, utilizing IoT-based networks for real-time monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)

