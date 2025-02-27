Left Menu

Maha Kumbh 2025: A Global Spectacle

The Maha Kumbh 2025 in Uttar Pradesh, led by PM Narendra Modi's vision and CM Yogi Adityanath's execution, transformed Prayagraj into a global hub for spiritual tourism. With innovative infrastructure, robust security, and extensive media coverage, the event attracted millions, boosting the region's economy and setting new records.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 27-02-2025 23:25 IST | Created: 27-02-2025 23:25 IST
On Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his leadership in orchestrating the successful Maha Kumbh 2025, describing it as a truly global event. Adityanath praised the integration of faith and economy, noting Uttar Pradesh's emergence as a spiritual tourism hub.

In 2024, Uttar Pradesh drew 64 crore pilgrims to its religious sites, with Prayagraj alone welcoming over 66 crore visitors during the 45-day Maha Kumbh. The event spurred five new spiritual tourism corridors, linking major cities and drawing international participants, including delegates from over 100 countries.

Chief Minister Adityanath emphasized the infrastructure investments and security measures, with nearly Rs 7,500 crore spent on development. The event's arrangements included AI surveillance, sanitation, and transportation, significantly enhancing Prayagraj's appeal, while media coverage underscored the economic impact and global interest.

(With inputs from agencies.)

