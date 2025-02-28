Left Menu

Innovating for India's Future: Celebrating National Science Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extends greetings on National Science Day, encouraging young innovators to harness science for building a developed India. He references his Mann Ki Baat initiative, urging the youth to engage in scientific activities, celebrating the historical discovery of the Raman effect by C V Raman in 1928.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 28-02-2025 10:13 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 10:13 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on the occasion of National Science Day, extended greetings to the nation, with a particular emphasis on young innovators. He urged them to harness science to foster a 'Viksit Bharat,' or a developed India.

In a message shared on the social media platform X, Modi expressed his ambition to popularize science and innovation further. He also highlighted his recent Mann Ki Baat broadcast, in which he talked about dedicating a day to scientific endeavors among the youth by participating in activities that stimulate a scientific approach.

National Science Day is commemorated across India to honor the groundbreaking discovery of the Raman effect by the renowned physicist C V Raman, announced on this date in 1928.

(With inputs from agencies.)

