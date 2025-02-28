Left Menu

Dilma Rousseff's Return: A New Chapter at BRICS Development Bank

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has been released from a Shanghai hospital where she was treated for vestibular neuritis. Now leading the BRICS bloc's New Development Bank, she has resumed work following her recovery. Rousseff was Brazil's first female president, serving from 2011 to 2016.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-02-2025 21:03 IST | Created: 28-02-2025 21:03 IST
Dilma Rousseff's Return: A New Chapter at BRICS Development Bank

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has been discharged from a hospital in Shanghai after recovering from vestibular neuritis, her press office announced. Rousseff, currently heading the BRICS bloc's New Development Bank, was hospitalized for nearly a week.

Rousseff served as Brazil's first female president from 2011 to 2016 and led the country through a challenging economic period before her impeachment. In 2023, she was appointed to lead the New Development Bank based in Shanghai.

"Dilma Rousseff was discharged yesterday and is already working normally at the headquarters of the NDB," her press office confirmed in a statement shared on social media, marking her return to professional duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025