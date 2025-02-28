Dilma Rousseff's Return: A New Chapter at BRICS Development Bank

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff has been discharged from a hospital in Shanghai after recovering from vestibular neuritis, her press office announced. Rousseff, currently heading the BRICS bloc's New Development Bank, was hospitalized for nearly a week.

Rousseff served as Brazil's first female president from 2011 to 2016 and led the country through a challenging economic period before her impeachment. In 2023, she was appointed to lead the New Development Bank based in Shanghai.

"Dilma Rousseff was discharged yesterday and is already working normally at the headquarters of the NDB," her press office confirmed in a statement shared on social media, marking her return to professional duties.

(With inputs from agencies.)