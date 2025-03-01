Left Menu

Araku Coffee's Organic Certification: A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh's Tribal Farmers

Andhra Pradesh's Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd (GCC) has secured organic certification for Araku coffee, opening avenues in European markets and a partnership with Tata Consumer Products. The initiative, benefiting 2,600 tribal farmers, plans to expand into organic pepper certification, enhancing tribal livelihoods through sustainable farming practices and fair pricing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 01-03-2025 12:35 IST | Created: 01-03-2025 12:35 IST
Araku Coffee's Organic Certification: A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh's Tribal Farmers

In a significant achievement, Andhra Pradesh's Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd (GCC) has secured organic certification for Araku coffee, paving the way for entry into European markets and marking a robust partnership with Tata Consumer Products. This milestone is crucial not only for the GCC but also for the tribal farmers in the region.

According to GCC Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kalpana Kumari, this initiative has garnered a positive response, with domestic orders from Tata Group and international buyers like those in Germany and Italy. The corporation is now planning to extend organic certification efforts to pepper.

The project's success, launched in 2019, brings 2,600 tribal farmers across 2,275 hectares under organic cultivation. The certification process is rigorous, requiring a three-year commitment to organic farming practices. Farmers are incentivized with a premium procurement price, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a significant player in the organic produce sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

Forced Relocation: Trump's Latest Strategy to Reshape Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

Canada Probes Musk's X on AI Privacy Compliance

 Global
3
Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

Sheremetevo Airport Suspends Operations for Safety

 Global
4
Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

Mexico Extradites Cartel Leaders to U.S. Amid Tariff Threats

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India’s AI takeover: The next global powerhouse in artificial intelligence

How Fintech Thrives: The Economic and Digital Factors Shaping Its Future

Sub-Saharan Africa’s Trade Landscape: Dependency, Integration, and Policy Insights

Rethinking Climate Risks: Why Richer, Colder Nations Face Bigger Economic Losses

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025