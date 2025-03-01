Araku Coffee's Organic Certification: A New Dawn for Andhra Pradesh's Tribal Farmers

In a significant achievement, Andhra Pradesh's Girijan Cooperative Corporation Ltd (GCC) has secured organic certification for Araku coffee, paving the way for entry into European markets and marking a robust partnership with Tata Consumer Products. This milestone is crucial not only for the GCC but also for the tribal farmers in the region.

According to GCC Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Kalpana Kumari, this initiative has garnered a positive response, with domestic orders from Tata Group and international buyers like those in Germany and Italy. The corporation is now planning to extend organic certification efforts to pepper.

The project's success, launched in 2019, brings 2,600 tribal farmers across 2,275 hectares under organic cultivation. The certification process is rigorous, requiring a three-year commitment to organic farming practices. Farmers are incentivized with a premium procurement price, positioning Andhra Pradesh as a significant player in the organic produce sector.

